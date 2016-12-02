Dec 2 Teleflex Inc :

* Teleflex incorporated to acquire Vascular Solutions

* Teleflex Inc - transaction valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

* Teleflex Inc - Teleflex will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of Vascular Solutions common stock for $56.00 per share, in cash

* Boards of directors of both teleflex and Vascular Solutions have unanimously approved transaction

* Teleflex Inc - expects acquisition to provide approximately $0.50 in adjusted earnings per share accretion in fiscal year 2018

* Teleflex Inc - anticipates generating synergies of between $40 million to $45 million by fiscal year 2019 from deal

* Teleflex Inc - expect deal to generate incremental revenue growth and accretion to adjusted margins, adjusted earnings per share beginning in 2017

* Teleflex Inc - commitment letter from JP Morgan Chase bank for a new $750 million senior unsecured bridge facility in connection with planned deal

* Teleflex - plans to finance deal at closing through combination of availability under its revolving credit facility, new secured term loan facility