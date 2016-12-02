Dec 2 Genesco Inc :
* Genesco reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $711 million versus I/B/E/S view $716.9 million
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $3.80
to $4.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.28 from continuing
operations
* Genesco Inc - Qtrly comparable sales for company reflected
a 4pct decrease in same store sales
* Genesco Inc - "headwinds for journeys are likely to
continue in near term
* Genesco- "strong positive impact of world series on lids
sports group's sales has offset weaker comps in rest of our
businesses so far during quarter"
* Outlook offset "primarily by expectations for a more
challenging Q4 at journeys due to unseasonably warmer weather"
