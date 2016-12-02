BRIEF-2C Partners Q1 result swings to loss of of 856,427 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Canadian Zinc Corp :
* Canadian Zinc announces C$2 million non-brokered flow-through private placement
* Canadian Zinc - intends to undertake private placement of 6.7 million flow-through common shares ( "FT shares") of co at price $0.30 per FT share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian home resales fell in April as a government move to cool the long housing boom sent buyers to the sidelines and sparked a spike of new listings, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.