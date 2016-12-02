BRIEF-2C Partners Q1 result swings to loss of of 856,427 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Integrated Asset Management Corp :
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. announces results for fiscal 2016
* Integrated Asset Management corp - in aggregate, aum were approximately $2.6 billion as at september 30, 2016 up approximately $927 million from prior year end
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian home resales fell in April as a government move to cool the long housing boom sent buyers to the sidelines and sparked a spike of new listings, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.