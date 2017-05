Dec 2 Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc :

* Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits announces brokered private placement and planned expansion of wine production capacity

* Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit - agreement with Paradigm, GMP Securities L.P. to sell, by private placement up to 22.7 million common shares for $0.22/share

* Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit-co to use offering's proceeds to expand principal wine production facility to add cooperage, warehouse, bottling space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: