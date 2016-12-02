BRIEF-2C Partners Q1 result swings to loss of of 856,427 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Mma Capital Management Llc
* Mma capital management announces share repurchase program updates
* Mma capital management llc says adopted a new share repurchase authorization of 580,000 shares to begin january 1, 2017
* Mma capital management -2017 authorization is set to replace expiring 2016 authorization, which has 7,578 shares remaining to be purchased before dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian home resales fell in April as a government move to cool the long housing boom sent buyers to the sidelines and sparked a spike of new listings, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.