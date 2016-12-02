Dec 2 Illinois Tool Works Inc :

* ITW provides strategy update at 2016 Investor Day

* Company reaffirmed its 2016 guidance

* ITW also initiated 2017 guidance at event and expects earnings per share to be in range of $6.00 to $6.20

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.63, revenue view $13.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to deliver by end of 2018 and beyond, 25 percent growth in operating margin

* ITW also initiated 2017 guidance at event for organic growth between 1.5 to 3.5 percent

* Expects to deliver by end of 2018 and beyond, organic growth at 200 basis points or more above market