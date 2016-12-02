BRIEF-J&J appoints Jane Griffiths to head Actelion unit
* Says Johnson & Johnson has appointed Jane Griffiths as global head of Actelion, to take effect upon closing of transaction
Dec 2 Shire Plc :
* Topline results of Phase 3 investigational study of Vonvendi [von Willebrand factor (recombinant)] meets primary endpoint effectively controlling bleeding and blood loss during surgical procedures
* Vonvendi is also being studied for prophylaxis and pediatric indications
* Results of Phase 3 investigational study of Vonvendi Willebrand factor meets primary endpoint
* Results from Phase 3 investigational study to be used to support filing for regulatory approvals in Europe in 2017 and in other markets globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Johnson & Johnson has appointed Jane Griffiths as global head of Actelion, to take effect upon closing of transaction
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge ordered Uber Technologies Inc to promptly return any files that had been downloaded and taken from Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit but said the ride-services company could continue work on its autonomous car technology.