BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for April
* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at April-end versus 1.2 percent at March-end - SEC filing
Dec 2 IGM Financial Inc
* IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc - total assets under management were $140.1 billion at November 30, 2016, compared with $139.9 billion at October 31, 2016
* IGM Financial Inc says mutual fund assets under management were $135.4 billion at November 30, 2016, compared with $133.6 billion at October 31, 2016
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing