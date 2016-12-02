BRIEF-Camden Property Trust files for potential mixed shelf offfering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage:
Dec 2 B&G Foods Inc
* B&G Foods acquires Victoria Fine Foods
* Deal for $70.0 million
* B&G Foods Inc - deal accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow
* Acquired Victoria Fine Foods Holding Company and Victoria Fine Foods LLC from Huron Capital Partners
* Says funded acquisition and related fees and expenses with cash on hand
* B&G Foods - after integration, Victoria Brand will generate on an annualized basis net sales of about $41.0 million and adjusted ebitda of about $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
