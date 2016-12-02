BRIEF-Camden Property Trust files for potential mixed shelf offfering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corp announces changes to board of directors
* Gloria R. Boyland has been appointed to board of directors, effective as of November 30, 2016.
* Says Kimberly K. Querrey resigned from the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.