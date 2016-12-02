BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
Dec 2 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc
* Prudential global short duration high yield fund, inc. Reports unaudited earnings and financial position for quarter ended october 31, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income $12.6 million versus $14 million
* Qtrly net realized and unrealized loss per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO