HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Us Oil Sands Inc
* US Oil Sands Inc announces $7.5 million financing and PR spring project update
* US Oil Sands says to preserve working capital, co temporarily laid off most Canadian and U.S. employees, retaining only those essential to close financing
* US Oil Sands Inc says upon closing financing, co will reconstitute board of directors such that number of directors will decrease from eight to six
* Upon closing financing, ACMO will increase its representation on board from two to three directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing