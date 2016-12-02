Dec 2 Us Oil Sands Inc

* US Oil Sands Inc announces $7.5 million financing and PR spring project update

* US Oil Sands says to preserve working capital, co temporarily laid off most Canadian and U.S. employees, retaining only those essential to close financing

* US Oil Sands Inc says upon closing financing, co will reconstitute board of directors such that number of directors will decrease from eight to six

* Upon closing financing, ACMO will increase its representation on board from two to three directors