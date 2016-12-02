BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
Dec 2 Dundee Corp
* Dundee Corporation announces the sale of the assets of its capital markets business to new employee-owned entity
* Dundee Corp - Dundee will continue to maintain an interest in DCP through form of subordinated debt.
* Dundee Corp- New entity will operate as Dundee Capital Partners with a name change and full re-branding expected to be announced in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO