Dec 5 Perk Inc
* Perk Inc. to be acquired by Rhythmone PLC
* Says deal valued at approximately US$42.5 million
* Perk-Rhythmone agreed to buy all common and class a
restricted voting shares of perk by way of plan of arrangement
in an all-stock transaction
* Perk - Upon completion of acquisition and exercise of
Perk's employee options, each Perk share will be exchanged for
4.5116 Rhythmone shares
* Says upon completion of transaction, Perk will become a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Rhythmone
* Perk - Agreement provides that co may consider,accept
unsolicited superior proposals, subject to termination fee
payable to Rhythmone
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: