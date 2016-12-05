Dec 5 Novelion Therapeutics Inc
* Novelion therapeutics subsidiary, Aegerion
Pharmaceuticals, enters into licensing agreement with Amryt
Pharma for Lojuxta (Lomitapide)
* Novelion - Under agreement, Amryt will receive exclusive
license to promote,distribute Lojuxta in European economic area,
Switzerland, Turkey
* Novelion- Amryt will receive exclusive license to promote,
distribute Lojuxta in certain middle eastern, north African
countries, including Israel
* Amryt will pay Aegerion sales-related milestone payments
and royalties on product sales in licensed territories
