Dec 5 Transglobe Energy Corp
* Transglobe Energy Corp announces canadian asset
acquisition
* Transglobe Energy Corp - deal for total consideration of
$80 million canadian
* Transglobe Energy Corp - acquisition will be funded by $65
million cash from balance sheet and a 10%, 24-month vendor take
back loan of $15 million
* Transglobe Energy Corp - continues to actively evaluate
various alternatives to refinance convertible debenture due
march 31, 2017
* Transglobe Energy Corp - is in advanced discussions with
multiple parties
* Transglobe Energy Corp - purchase includes a 100% interest
in a central oil battery and flow lines
