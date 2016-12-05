Dec 5 Neuroderm Ltd
* Neuroderm to replace two Phase 3 clinical trials with
small pharmacokinetic trials following FDA meeting on ND0612
regulatory development
* Neuroderm Ltd - to add patients to its long-term safety
trial
* Neuroderm Ltd - company to pursue comparative
bioavailability regulatory route instead of clinical efficacy
development rout
* Neuroderm Ltd - company is also evaluating amending Indigo
trial to a life cycle management trial
* Neuroderm - FDA also reaffirmed long-term safety data from
co's ongoing beyond trial (trial 012) should be part of eventual
NDA submission
* In addition, company will add approximately 50 patients to
its ongoing long-term beyond safety trial (trial 012)
* Neuroderm - decided to discontinue preparations to
initiate Phase 3 clinical efficacy trial of ND0612h, ongoing
phase 3 trial (trial 007) for ND0612l
* Co's clinical, comparative bioavailability-based EU
regulatory development strategy remains unchanged
