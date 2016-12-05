Dec 5 Community Bank System Inc
* Community Bank System enters into agreement to acquire
Northeast Retirement Services, Inc.
* Community Bank System Inc - deal for $140 million
* Community Bank System Inc- transaction has been
unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Community Bank System Inc - deal for approximately $70
million of Community Bank System, Inc common stock and $70
million in cash
* Community Bank System Inc - NRS will become a subsidiary
of Benefit Plans Administrative Services Inc, a unit of
Community Bank System
* Community Bank System Inc - combination of NRS and BPAS
will create an organization with over $80 million in annual
revenue
* Community Bank System - expects deal be about $0.16
accretive to its cash earnings per share in first full year,
excluding acquisition-related expenses
* Community Bank System- excluding acquisition-related
expenses, it is expected impact of deal to be $0.04 accretive to
GAAP EPS in its first full year
