Dec 5 Akari Therapeutics Plc

* Akari Therapeutics announces corporate update with new positive clinical data and a new pipeline of tick derived and engineered proteins

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - data from additional cohorts of ongoing Phase IB trial of coversin in healthy volunteers showed a dose effect

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - Phase IB cohorts demonstrate dose effect and additional support for once daily dosing

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - pas-coversin pre-clinical data supports once weekly dosing; Phase II pnh patients identified with data expected 1Q17

* Akari Therapeutics - data from mouse and rat studies of pas-coversin showed that expected terminal half-life in humans should be approximately 4 days.

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - expects first in man trials to begin in Q4 of 2017 for pas-coversin