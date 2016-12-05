Dec 5 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

* Consolidated Communications to acquire Fairpoint Communications, Inc.

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - deal for $1.5 billion

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc- agreement and proposed merger have been unanimously approved by boards of directors at both companies

* Deal meaningfully cash flow per share accretive in year one

* Consolidated Communications Holdings - Fairpoint shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7300 shares of co for each share of Fairpoint

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - transaction is expected to generate annual operating synergies of approximately $55 million