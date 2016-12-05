Dec 5 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Consolidated Communications to acquire Fairpoint
Communications, Inc.
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - deal for $1.5
billion
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc- agreement and
proposed merger have been unanimously approved by boards of
directors at both companies
* Deal meaningfully cash flow per share accretive in year
one
* Consolidated Communications Holdings - Fairpoint
shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7300
shares of co for each share of Fairpoint
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - transaction is
expected to generate annual operating synergies of approximately
$55 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: