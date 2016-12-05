Dec 5 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Press release - GW announces new Epidiolex (cbd) positive Phase 3 data in dravet syndrome and lennox-gastaut syndrome

* GW Pharmaceuticals-each pivotal Phase 3 study achieved primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant difference between Epidiolex, placebo

* GW Pharmaceuticals Plc - Epidiolex was generally well tolerated

* In both Phase 3 studies, a consistent separation between Epidiolex and placebo across all response rates was seen

* GW Pharmaceuticals - in LGS study, drop seizure responder analysis showed statistically significant separation between Epidiolex & placebo