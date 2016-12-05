Dec 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell
first of two Haynesville shale acreage positions for $450
million
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says deal for approximately $450
million
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says sale also includes 250 wells
currently producing approximately 30 million cubic feet of gas
per day, net to chesapeake
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says is marketing approximately
50,000 net acres located in northeastern part of its Haynesville
shale operating area
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says included in sale are
approximately 78,000 net acres, 40,000 net acres of which
company considered as core acreage
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says following both of these
planned divestitures, co will retain approximately 250,000 net
acres in core of Haynesville shale
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says following divestitures,
projected adjusted production growth of approximately 13% from
its Haynesville operations in 2017
