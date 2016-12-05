Dec 5 Centennial Resource Development Inc:
* Centennial Resource Development announces commitments for
$910 million private placement of equity
* Centennial resource development - third-party investors
other than Riverstone will purchase $480 million of CDEV class A
common stock at $14.54 per share
* Centennial Resource Development- Riverstone and affiliated
funds will buy $430 million in CDEV class a common stock and
convertible preferred shares
* Centennial Resource Development-expects to use portion of
net proceeds to fully fund pending acquisition of upstream
assets of silverback exploration
