Dec 5 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Hilton Board of Directors approves spin-off of Park Hotels
& Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Record date of spin off is
December 15, 2016
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings- Board approved a 1-for-3
reverse stock split for Hilton, which will become effective
after market close on January 3, 2017
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Park and HGV to begin
"regular way" trading on New York Stock Exchange on January 4,
2017
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings- Following completion of
spin-offs, Hilton will continue to be led by current president
and CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - Hilton Board approved
distribution of 1 share of park common stock for each 5 shares
of co
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - Hilton Board approved
distribution of 1 share of HGV common stock for each 10 shares
of Hilton common stock
