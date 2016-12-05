Dec 5 Novelion Therapeutics Inc :

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics, enters into agreement in principle to settle class action shareholder lawsuit

* Agreement provides for an aggregate settlement payment by or on behalf of Aegerion of $22.25 million

* Novelion Therapeutics - expects $22 million of settlement will be funded by Aegerion's insurance proceeds and $250,000 will be funded by Aegerion

* Novelion Therapeutics - settlement would include dismissal of all claims against aegerion and named individuals in class action litigation

* Also announced plans to undertake a reverse stock split of shares on basis of a consolidation ration of one for five

* Consolidation is expected to take effect on or about December 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: