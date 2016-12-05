Dec 5 Resverlogix Corp :
* Press release - Resverlogix announces second positive
recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase 3
study of Apabetalone (RVX-208)
* Data and Safety Monitoring Board reviewed available study
data and noted that no safety or efficacy concerns were
identified
* "First patients in trial have now surpassed one year mark
and Apabetalone remains well-tolerated with a consistent safety
profile."
* Data and Safety Monitoring Board for Co's Phase 3
BETonMACE trial recommended that study to continue as planned
without any modifications
