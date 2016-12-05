Dec 5 Teradyne Inc
* Teradyne announces proposed private offering of $400
million of senior convertible notes
* Teradyne inc says intends to offer $400 million aggregate
principal amount of senior convertible notes due 2023
* Teradyne inc says board of directors has approved a new
$500 million share repurchase authorization to commence on
january 1, 2017
* Teradyne - $500 million repurchase authorization replaces
teradyne's existing share repurchase authorization, which will
terminate on december 31, 2016
* Teradyne-To use a portion of proceeds from sale of
additional notes and warrant transactions to enter additional
convertible note hedge transactions
* Teradyne inc says notes will pay interest semi-annually in
cash on june 15 and december 15 and will mature on december 15,
2023
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: