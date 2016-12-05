Dec 5 Bob Evans Farms Inc
* Bob Evans reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results and
updates fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Sees FY 2017 sales $390 million to $410 million
* Q2 sales $316 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.54 to $1.72
* Bob Evans Farms Inc - Lowers fiscal year 2017 GAAP diluted
EPS guidance range
* Bob Evans Restaurants' sales trend continued to improve as
Q2 same-store sales declined 1.8 percent
* Current share repurchase authorization extended through
December 31, 2017
* Board is working with J.P. Morgan to review and evaluate
potential opportunities for value creation
* Bob Evans Farms Inc says for 2017 raised non-GAAP diluted
EPS guidance range to $2.15 to $2.30, from $2.05 to $2.20
previously
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $1.30
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
