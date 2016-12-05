Dec 5 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Bellicum presents clinical results to date of BPX-501
pediatric program and provides regulatory update at investor
event during ash annual meeting
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals - protocol assistance provided by
European Medicines Agency (EMA) for registration study of
BPX-501 in EUROPE is complete
* Finalizing plans for BP-004 trial extension
* Anticipates that it could pursue approval in EU under
"exceptional circumstances" provision
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals - continues to discuss regulatory
path to approval in U.S. with FDA and expects to provide an
update in first half of 2017
