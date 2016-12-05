Dec 5 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Bellicum presents clinical results to date of BPX-501 pediatric program and provides regulatory update at investor event during ash annual meeting

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals - protocol assistance provided by European Medicines Agency (EMA) for registration study of BPX-501 in EUROPE is complete

* Finalizing plans for BP-004 trial extension

* Anticipates that it could pursue approval in EU under "exceptional circumstances" provision

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals - continues to discuss regulatory path to approval in U.S. with FDA and expects to provide an update in first half of 2017