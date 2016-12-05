Dec 5 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Industrial alliance enters into agreement to acquire
holliswealth from scotiabank
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services -
transaction is expected to be modestly accretive to industrial
alliance's earnings in 2018
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services -
transaction is expected to contribute an estimated $0.05 per
share in 2019 to industrial alliance's earnings
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc -
will finance acquisition price through combination of cash on
hand, issuance of common shares
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services - TD
Securities to purchase 2.5 million shares from industrial
alliance at $55.65/share
