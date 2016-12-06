Dec 6 Alacer Gold Corp

* Alacer Gold revises 2016 production and cost guidance

* Revised 2016 production guidance to between 115,000 ounces and 125,000 ounces of gold

* Alacer Gold Corp - 2016 cost guidance for total cash costs is revised to between $675 per ounce and $725 per ounce

* Sees 2016 all-in sustaining costs to between $900 per ounce and $950 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: