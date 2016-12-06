UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Matador Resources Co :
* Matador Resources Co - total gross proceeds of offering, before estimated offering fees and expenses, are approximately $147.9 million
* Matador Resources Co - priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock
* Matador Resources Company announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.