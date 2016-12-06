Dec 6 Bank of Montreal:
* BMO Financial Group reports net income of C$4.6 billion
for fiscal 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$2.10
* Q4 earnings per share C$2.02
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total provision for credit losses was $174 million,
an increase of $46 million from prior year
* Bank of Montreal - assets under management and
administration increased $12 billion or 1% from a year ago to
$875 billion at quarter-end
* Bank of Montreal - qtrly net interest income $2,498
million versus $2,311 million
* Bank of Montreal - announced a q1 2017 dividend of $0.88
per common share, up $0.02 or 2% from preceding quarter
* Bank of Montreal - BMO's common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio
was 10.1% at October 31, 2016
