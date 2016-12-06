Dec 6 Almost Family Inc

* Almost family announces $350 million credit facility receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition

* Almost Family Inc says has entered into a new five-year $350 million revolving credit facility that increases its financial flexibility through 2021

* Almost Family Inc says facility replaces company's previous $175 million credit facility

* Almost Family Inc says facility includes an accordion feature which permits expansion up to $500 million

* Almost Family says cleared regulatory approvals for agreement to buy controlling interest in some assets of Community Health Systems

* Almost Family says expects to close CHS joint venture transaction on December 30, 2016, with transfer of control of operations to co on Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: