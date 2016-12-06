Dec 6 Knight Therapeutics Inc

* Knight Therapeutics enters into agreement for a $75 million bought deal of common shares

* Knight Therapeutics Inc says underwriters have agreed to purchase 7.5 million common shares of company at a price of $10.00 per common share

* Knight Therapeutics Inc says offering is scheduled to close on or about December 22, 2016