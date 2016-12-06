UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Xtra Gold Resources Corp:
* Xtra Gold announces 2016 normal course issuer bid and results of 2015 bid
* Xtra Gold Resources Corp - company intends to proceed with a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 4 million common shares of company
* Xtra Gold Resources - accepted a noticed filed by company of its intention to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a further one year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.