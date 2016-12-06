Dec 6 Equinix Inc -
* Says 24 sites consist of 29 data center buildings across
15 metro areas
* Acquired portfolio includes approximately 900 customers
* Proposed transaction is expected to be immediately
accretive to adjusted funds from operations per share upon close
* Approximately 250 verizon employees, primarily in
operations functions of acquired data centers, will become
Equinix employees.
* Addition of strategic facilities will increase
interconnection in U.S. And Latin America; opening three new
markets in Bogotá, Culpeper and Houston
* Equinix to acquire portfolio of 24 data center sites from
Verizon in $3.6 billion deal
* Transaction is expected to close by mid-2017, subject to
satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
