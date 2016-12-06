Dec 6 Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley energy-intends to use net proceeds from offering to repurchase for cash any and all of ' outstanding 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022

* Parsley energy, llc announces $600 million private placement of senior unsecured notes due 2025 to repurchase its outstanding 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: