UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Press release - opdivo (nivolumab) alone or combined with yervoy (ipilimumab) shows encouraging response and survival rates in recurrent small cell lung cancer, from Phase 1/2 study checkmate -032
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - objective response rate with opdivo plus yervoy was 25 pct and was 11 pct with Opdivo monotherapy
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - estimated two-year survival rate with combination was 30 pct and was 17 pct with opdivo monotherapy
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - confirmed ORR was 25 pct in patients who received opdivo plus yervoy, was 11 pct with opdivo alone with additional follow-up
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - grade 3/4 treatment-related discontinuation rates were 10 pct in opdivo plus yervoy group and 4 pct in opdivo group
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - no new safety signals were observed with opdivo and opdivo plus yervoy in updated analysis
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - in combination arm, three patients experienced a complete response
* Bristol-Myers Squibb-additional efficacy findings included confirmed partial response in 21 patients in opdivo-yervoy arm, 11 patients in opdivo-only arm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.