Dec 6 Calithera Biosciences Inc

* Press release - Calithera Biosciences reports CB-839 Phase I triple negative breast cancer combination data at the 2016 San Antonio breast cancer symposium

* Calithera Biosciences - data show clinical activity, tolerability and unique mechanism of action of CB-839 in patients with advanced/metastatic TNBC

* Calithera Biosciences - combination of CB-839, paclitaxel has been well tolerated to date, with adverse events being easily manageable and reversible