Dec 6 Forest City Realty Trust Inc -
* All of outstanding shares of co's class B common stock
would be converted into shares of co's class A common stock
* In addition, holders of class B shares will exchange each
of their class B shares for 1.31 shares of class A common stock
* Says will be seeking shareholder approval of
reclassification at company's 2017 annual meeting of
shareholders
* Also announced that Bruce C. Ratner, who has served as a
director since 2007, will also step down from board by year-end
* Charles Ratner will retire from forest city, effective
Dec. 31, 2016, and will step down from board at that time
* Board will appoint James A. Ratner, to succeed Charles
Ratner as non-executive chairman
* Intends to fill the two board vacancies with new,
independent directors
* Forest city enters into agreement to eliminate the
company's dual-class share structure; announces board changes
and corporate governance enhancements
