Dec 6 Atwood Oceanics Inc

* Atwood Oceanics announces changes to ultra-deepwater drillship delivery and milestone payment schedules

* Atwood Oceanics-co to delay requirement to take delivery of co's two newbuild ultra-deepwater drillships by 2 years to Sep 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020

* In respect of drillship Atwood Admiral, co will make payment of $10 million on earlier of September 30, 2017 or delivery date

* In connection with the delay, co will make payment of $125 million for the drillship Atwood Archer on or before Dec 15, 2016

* Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering will extend all remaining milestone payments until December 30, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: