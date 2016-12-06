Dec 6 Belden Inc

* Belden submits additional letter to Digi International Inc regarding potential acquisition

* Belden Inc - reiterates proposal to acquire Digi International for $13.82 per share in cash

* Belden Inc - acquisition would be fully funded with existing cash reserves and therefore is not subject to any financing contingency

* Belden - "Digi's management and board of directors have remained unwilling to respond or engage in discussions with Belden" regarding potential deal

* Belden - if Digi continues to ignore co's requests for meeting and/or refuse to engage in discussions, prepared to pursue alternative paths to complete deal

* Belden Inc - "believes this proposal to be a full and fair offer"