Dec 6 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the ruling of the
International Court Of Arbitration in relation to its
subsidiary, Plaza Centers
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - co and Klepierre reached a settlement
in which, inter alia, EI shall pay euro 1.2 million to Klepierre
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - Klepierre shall release all of claims
against ei, its fully owned subsidiary, Elbit Ultrasound
B.V./S.À.R.L. and Plaza
* Elbit Imaging-due to guarantee of co to original
transaction and according to dutch law, co is obliged to pay
amount determined by court
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - Plaza paid to Klepierre costs arising
from legal process in amount of approximately euro 0.6 million
