* Abivax provides update on clinical development program for ABX464 for functional cure of patients with hiv-infection

* New clinical trial, ABX464-005, studying effect of ABX464 on HIV reservoir submitted for regulatory authorization

* Ongoing second phase IIa treatment interruption study (ABX464-004) now expected to deliver top-line results in april 2017

* New pre-clinical data suggest strong anti-inflammatory activity of ABX464: proof-of-concept clinical study in inflammatory bowel disease planned for 2017