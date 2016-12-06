UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Zimmer Biomet prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc - priced an offering of EUR 500.0 million principal amount of its 1.414% senior unsecured notes due 2022
* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc says also priced an offering of eur 500.0 million principal amount of its 2.425% senior unsecured notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.