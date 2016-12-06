Dec 6 Alaska Air Group :

* Justice Department clears Alaska Air Group's acquisition of Virgin America

* Alaska was not required to divest any assets as a condition of DOJ clearance

* Company believes plaintiffs' claims are without merit and plans to defend its acquisition of Virgin America accordingly

* DOJ did not require changes to other agreements between Alaska and American, including interline or reciprocal loyalty agreements

* Alaska did agree to implement limited changes to its codeshare agreement with american airlines

* "Company plans to close transaction in very near future"

* Majority of Alaska and American codeshare flights will remain intact