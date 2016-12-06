Dec 6 Mastercard Inc
* Mastercard inc says board of directors has increased
company's quarterly cash dividend to 22 cents per share
* Board approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing
company to repurchase up to $4 billion of its class a common
stock
