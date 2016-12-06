UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Sigma Designs Inc :
* Sigma Designs Inc Reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 revenue $62.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.